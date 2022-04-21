The most expensive purchase in this year's mega auction, Ishan Kishan, was dismissed for a golden duck in Mumbai Indians' (MI) ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Kishan, who rejoined MI for Rs 15.25 crore, lost his wicket to Mukesh Choudhary in the first over of MI's innings. Receiving a swinging yorker on the fifth delivery, Kishan failed to connect with the ball and played the wrong line as it took out the off stump. Before his dismissal, opening partner and captain Rohit Sharma also lost his wicket on the second delivery of the over.

Here is the video of Kishan's golden duck:

Mukesh Choudhary is on fire in the match as he returned in his second over to dismiss South African teenage sensation Dewald Brevis for just 4 runs.

Initially CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and opted to bowl. After losing the toss, Rohit revealed that it was "a blessing in disguise".

"The surfaces have changed a bit from what we played in the first game. The teams have won batting first here in the last 3-4 games, so it is a blessing in disguise. We have made three changes. Riley Meredith is making his debut for Mumbai, Hrithik Shokeen is an off-spinner and making his debut, Daniel Sams comes back", he said.

"Whenever we make those changes we see if we can find the right balance. We don't want to compromise on our batting and at the same time don't want to compromise on our bowling, we try and keep that intact with five bowling options" he further added.