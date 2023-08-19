MS Dhoni is one of the most respected and loved cricketers in the world. He has one of the most inspiring journeys in sports history. Despite achieving a lot in his career already, Dhoni continues to inspire the young generation with his intact dedication and seriousness towards his goal. It now seems that the 42-year-old cricketer -- who leads Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League -- wants to keep himself as fit as possible for the upcoming challenges. Dhoni, who has also been a fitness icon, was spotted at a gym in Ranchi and fans couldn't control their emotions after noticing his new muscular look.

"Fittest player on earth," wrote a fan while reacting to Dhoni's picture. "Wow he is really so good," wrote another fan.

From working as a ticket collector at a railway station, Dhoni transformed into India's biggest trophy collector, leading the team to ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC ODI World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 as skipper. MS Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the greatest captains cricket ever witnessed.

The wicketkeeper-batter has a massive fan following but what is not a good thing for the fans is the fact that Dhoni is not active on social media. He barely posts anything on the platform and that sees his fans rely on viral videos and pictures to get a glimpse of the player.

He retired from international cricket in August 2020. However, he continued to be a part of Indian Premier League as a player. In IPL 2023, Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth title.

