A fan found himself in the limelight after he invaded the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans to meet his idol MS Dhoni. He evaded the security at the stadium and bowed down to Dhoni who was seen having a conversation with the fan before he was apprehended. In a video going viral on social media, the fan revealed the conversation he had with Dhoni.

He revealed that Dhoni hugged him and even asked him to not worry as he will take care of him and make sure that the security will behave properly.

Conversation between @msdhoni and fan



Fan told him he has some breathing issues and there is surgery of it. He wanted to meet him before surgery. Mahi replied "Teri surgery ka mai dekh lunga. Tujhe kuch nahi hoga, tu ghabara mat. Mai tujhe kuch nahi hone dunga" pic.twitter.com/wKz9aZOVGQ — ` (@WorshipDhoni) May 29, 2024

The fan further claimed that Dhoni asked him why his breath was uneven after running and upon knowing about his nose condition, the ex-India cricketer said that he will take care of the fan's surgery.

"When I saw him, I tried to surrender. I raised my hand in delight and chased him. Mahi bhai said 'I am trying to have fun here'," the fan claimed during his interaction with Focused Indian.

"I went mad. I touched his feet. He is a legend, I had tears in my eyes. He asked me why I was breathing heavily. I had jumped the fence, ran onto the pitch and I was breathing heavily. I told him about a problem with my nose. He said: 'I will take care of your surgery. Don't worry. I will not let anything happen to you'," he added when asked about the incident.