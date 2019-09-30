 
MS Dhoni Made Ranchi Famous In World Of Cricket: President Ram Nath Kovind

Updated: 30 September 2019 14:53 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind said former India captain MS Dhoni has made Ranchi famous in the world of cricket.

MS Dhoni Made Ranchi Famous In World Of Cricket: President Ram Nath Kovind
MS Dhoni led India to the World Cup triumph in 2011. © AFP

Recalling the feats of several personalities of Jharkhand, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said cricketer MS Dhoni has made Ranchi famous in the world of cricket. The President was speaking with students during the 33rd convocation of the Ranchi University. "MS Dhoni met me at Raj Bhavan yesterday (Sunday) as a courtesy call. I felt good. I told him he maintains a low profile but people are fond of him as he is talented," President Kovind said.

The President hailed the achievements of ace archer Deepika Kumari and Jaipal Singh Munda, who had led the Indian hockey team that won gold in the 1928 Olympics, both of whom are from the state.

President Kovind said Jharkhand has also given people like Albert Ekka, who was posthumously conferred with the Param Veer Chakra for his bravery during the 1971 War.

He said Chief Minister Raghubar Das and retired Supreme Court judge, Justice MY Iqbal, are among distinguished alumni of the Ranchi University.

Besides First Lady Savita Kovind, Governor Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Education Minister Neera Yadav, Ranchi University Chancellor RK Pandey and Pro Vice-Chancellor Kamini Kumar shared the dais with President Kovind.

Topics mentioned in this article Cricket Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni
