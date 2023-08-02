Former India skipper MS Dhoni is considered as one of the most loved sportspersons in the world. Be it his heroics on the field or his simple personal life, Dhoni has flattered his fans everywhere. The Chennai Super Kings skipper has a crazy fanbase as every picture or a video, featuring Dhoni gets viral on social media in no time. The 41-year-old, who is currently working on his rehabilitation post his knee surgery, was spotted in a completely different and dashing avatar.

In a picture going viral on Twitter, Dhoni can be seen donning a gym attire along with black sunglasses. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter, who guided CSK to their record-equalling fifth title in IPL 2023, also had a grown beard.

Last week, a video went viral on social media, where Dhoni was captured sleeping peacefully on a flight while his wife Sakshi was seen using her mobile phone. The video was captured by an air hostess and it got viral as the fans slammed her for invading Dhoni and his wife's privacy.

Despite suffering from a knee issue, Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this year.

Last month, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan revealed that Dhoni successfully underwent a left knee surgery in a Mumbai hospital.

It was reported that Dhoni had flown to Mumbai from Ahmedabad after the IPL 2023 final and consulted renowned sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

Advertisement

Recently, Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, had shared an update on his fitness.

In a viral video, Sakshi told fans at a movie screening that Dhoni is undergoing rehabilitation.

"How is Mahi bhai," a fans asked Sakshi.

Sakshi gave a thumbs and said: "Mahi bhai is recovering, he is in rehab".