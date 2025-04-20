Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won five titles each. However, both sides are going through a recent slump, failing to qualify for the playoffs last season, and currently sit in the bottom half of the points table. While MI are seventh with six points, CSK sit rock bottom with just two wins so far. CSK beat MI when the two sides met earlier this season, but that win came under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

With Gaikwad ruled out for the rest of the season, CSK icon MS Dhoni has stepped in as captain. In two matches, he has won one and lost as many games.

Ahead of the game against MI on Sunday, Dhoni was seen having some banter with former CSK pacer Deepak Chahar, who is now part of the team in blue.

In a viral video, Dhoni can be seen chasing Chahar with a bat in his hand. It seems that Chahar must have said something hilarious to Dhoni.

Ahead of the match, MI spinner Mitchell Santner said a "good wicket" can be expected for Sunday's contest after they played on a slow turner against SRH here on Thursday.

"I don't actually have a look at the pitch but we know how good Hyderabad are on flat wickets. I guess there was an option to make it slightly slower and I thought our bowlers did a great job. Like you said, taking pace off onto the wicket, using the dimensions a little bit," he said.

"Not sure what it's going to play like (against Chennai) but we speak as a unit, adapting as fast as we can. Traditionally, it is a very good wicket so if it is like that, it's (about) getting in and out of overs.

"If it is like that, we know how to bowl and then if it is flat, like the Bangalore (RCB) game, we know that (too) - try and get in and out of overs. The only way to slow teams down is wickets as we've seen this IPL," he added.

Santner said he wasn't sure if fellow spinner Karn Sharma would be available for the contest against CSK.

"He has got a couple of stitches in his hand. He's here today, I'm not sure if he's bowling or if he's available for tomorrow, but it looked like a nasty little cut and it's a shame," Santner said.

(With PTI Inputs)