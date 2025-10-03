In a scathing verdict, former cricketer Madan Lal slammed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who has come under heavy scrutiny for taking away the Asia Cup winner's trophy after India's memorable win over Pakistan in the final. Due to his anti-India stance, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to take the trophy from Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan. Speaking to India Today, Madan Lal, who was part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning side, suggested that Naqvi has tarnished both his and Pakistan's cricket heritage.

"All these things should not have happened. When players lift that trophy in front of the fans, or on live TV, that is when it looks good," said Madan Lal.

On Naqvi leaving the stadium with the trophy, the 74-year-old also labelled him immature, adding that someone who doesn't know anything about the sport would only do such a thing.

"Mohsin Naqvi has no knowledge of the sport. How a sport should be played, how one should behave. There were so many people from the Indian team who were standing on the dais afterwards. He should have told someone else to give the trophy to the Indian team. The PCB chief has destroyed his and his country's reputation," he added.

Madan Lal also pointed out how all Pakistan-related matters, including cricket, are controlled by their army.

"Why should Suryakumar Yadav go to the Asian Cricket Council office to collect the trophy? India won, you should have let them celebrate with the trophy on the ground. But of course, he does not have any knowledge, in their country everything is decided by the armed forces," Madan Lal concluded.

Naqvi had told the BCCI officials during ACC's meeting that he was ready to give the trophy to the Indian team, but only if they received it from him.