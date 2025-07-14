Mohammed Siraj convinced Shubman Gill to take an unlikely review that resulted in the dismissal of Ollie Pope during Day 4 of the third Test match between India and England on Sunday. The incident happened during the 12th over of the England second innings when a delivery from Siraj nipped back to crash into Pope's pads. Siraj and the Indian cricket team fielders seemed convinced but the umpire decided to rule in England's favour. However, Siraj was completely confident and he convinced his captain to take the review despite some initial hesitation. The replays show that the ball was indeed hitting the stumps, and Siraj's fiery celebration showed exactly how much the wicket meant for him and the team.

"The fast bowler KNOWS!"



The pace bowler's union in full effect here, with Stuart Broad backing Mohammed Siraj's review which dismissed Ollie Pope pic.twitter.com/COBRgrk2o1 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 13, 2025

Meanwhile, he England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said off-spinner Shoaib Bashir is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of the ongoing third Test at Lord's, but refused to give any clarity on whether he will be fit to bat for the side.

During day three's play, on the fifth ball of the 78th over of India's first innings, Bashir injured his left little finger while trying to stop a powerful drive from veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja off his own bowling and immediately called for medical help.

He then walked off the field for more treatment, and Joe Root stepped up to complete the over and bowl ten more overs on day three. "Following his left little finger injury, Shoaib Bashir continues to be monitored and is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of this Test."

"A decision on whether he will bat in the third innings will be made in due course. His involvement in the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford will be assessed at the end of the match," said an ECB statement ahead of day four's commencement on Sunday.

Bashir, 21, has taken nine wickets in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at an average of 59.44, and took the wicket of India opener KL Rahul, who made hundred on day three at Lord's, before suffering the finger injury.

If Bashir is not fit to play in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting on July 23, then England have either of the left-arm spinners Liam Dawson, Jack Leach and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed to choose from as their specialist spin-bowling option.