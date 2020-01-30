 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Love You So Much": Mohammed Shami Showers Love On Daughter's Adorable Saree Picture

Updated: 30 January 2020 19:08 IST

Mohammed Shami is playing the series in New Zealand and his last-over heroics in the 3rd T20I were largely instrumental in India winning their first-ever T20 series there.

"Love You So Much": Mohammed Shami Showers Love On Daughter
Mohammed Shami posted an adorable picture of his daughter on Instagram. © Instagram

Mohammed Shami, one of the heroes of India's thrilling victory over New Zealand in the third Twenty20 International (T20I), posted an adorable picture of his daughter on Instagram which shows her wearing a yellow Saree. Shami, who is currently in New Zealand, posted the picture with a sweet caption -- full of love for his daughter. "Looking so sweet beta love you so much god bless you beta see you soon," Shami captioned the picture on Instagram.

Shami's heroics in the final over of the regulation play brought India back in the exciting contest. Needing nine off the last over, New Zealand, riding on a superb knock from their skipper Kane Williamson, were on course for an easy victory in the third T20I. However, it was Shami's brilliant final over that came to India's rescue and kept them alive in the game.

Shami missed his yorker by quite a margin and Ross Taylor made full use of the resulting full-toss and dispatched it over deep mid-wicket fence for a six, leaving the hosts within one hit from a win.

However, Shami got his act right on the next delivery and conceded only one run, bringing dangerous Williamson on strike.

Shami got rid of Williamson on the next delivery to give the visitors some hopes. Williamson departed after scoring a 95 off just 48 balls.

Even after Williamson's dismissal, New Zealand were the strong favourites to win the tie but Shami gave only one run in the next three balls and removed Taylor on the final delivery to take the game to the Super Over.

In the Super Over, Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes of last two balls, helping India chase down an 18-run target set by New Zealand and register a memorable victory.

Mohammed Shami gave away 32 runs in his four-over spell but picked two crucial wickets which kept Indian hopes alive.

After the match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma Kohli credited Shami for keeping India alive in the game with a brilliant final over.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mohammed Shami posted an adorable picture of his daughter on Instagram
  • Shami posted a picture of his daughter wearing a yellow Saree
  • Shami was one of the heroes of India's thrilling win over New Zealand
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag Praises "Unbelievable Effort From Mohammed Shami" After India Clinch T20I Series Against New Zealand
Virender Sehwag Praises "Unbelievable Effort From Mohammed Shami" After India Clinch T20I Series Against New Zealand
Video Of New Zealand Fan Chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" Goes Viral. Watch
Video Of New Zealand Fan Chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" Goes Viral. Watch
"Thought We Were Gone": Virat Kohli Credits Mohammed Shami For Keeping India Alive In 3rd T20I
"Thought We Were Gone": Virat Kohli Credits Mohammed Shami For Keeping India Alive In 3rd T20I
New Zealand vs India: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami "Instill Fear In Batsmen
New Zealand vs India: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami "Instill Fear In Batsmen's Minds", Says Shoaib Akhtar
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: India Level Series In Rajkot With Clinical Performance Against Australia
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: India Level Series In Rajkot With Clinical Performance Against Australia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.