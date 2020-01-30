Mohammed Shami, one of the heroes of India's thrilling victory over New Zealand in the third Twenty20 International (T20I), posted an adorable picture of his daughter on Instagram which shows her wearing a yellow Saree. Shami, who is currently in New Zealand, posted the picture with a sweet caption -- full of love for his daughter. "Looking so sweet beta love you so much god bless you beta see you soon," Shami captioned the picture on Instagram.

Shami's heroics in the final over of the regulation play brought India back in the exciting contest. Needing nine off the last over, New Zealand, riding on a superb knock from their skipper Kane Williamson, were on course for an easy victory in the third T20I. However, it was Shami's brilliant final over that came to India's rescue and kept them alive in the game.

Shami missed his yorker by quite a margin and Ross Taylor made full use of the resulting full-toss and dispatched it over deep mid-wicket fence for a six, leaving the hosts within one hit from a win.

However, Shami got his act right on the next delivery and conceded only one run, bringing dangerous Williamson on strike.

Shami got rid of Williamson on the next delivery to give the visitors some hopes. Williamson departed after scoring a 95 off just 48 balls.

Even after Williamson's dismissal, New Zealand were the strong favourites to win the tie but Shami gave only one run in the next three balls and removed Taylor on the final delivery to take the game to the Super Over.

In the Super Over, Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes of last two balls, helping India chase down an 18-run target set by New Zealand and register a memorable victory.

Mohammed Shami gave away 32 runs in his four-over spell but picked two crucial wickets which kept Indian hopes alive.

After the match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma Kohli credited Shami for keeping India alive in the game with a brilliant final over.