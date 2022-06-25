Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each while Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets each to help Team India make a comeback on day 2 of the warm-up match. India declared at 246/8 from the overnight score. Mohammed Shami justified Rohit Sharma's decision of declaration as the pacer dismissed Leicestershire skipper Sam Evans for 1. It was not great news for India from the batting front as Cheteshwar Pujara who was playing for Leicestershire was sent packing for a duck by Shami.

In the 14th over Mohammed Siraj also struck dismissing opener Louis Kimber for 31 caught behind by wicket-keeper KS Bharat to leave Leicestershire tottering at 44/3.

Siraj struck for the second time dismissing Joey Evison for 22 to leave hosts in a spot of bother at 71/4.

Leicestershire desperately needed a partnership and Rishabh Pant who was playing for the hosts alongwith Rishi Patel did exactly to take the team's total beyond the triple-figure mark.

The 58-run partnership between Pant and Patel was broken as Shami struck for the third time to dismiss Patel at 34 with Leicestershire losing half of its side for 129. In the next over Shardul Thakur dismissed Sam Bates for 8 as the hosts lost their sixth wicket for 138.

Rishabh Pant and Roman Walker struck a much-needed partnership to take the Leicestershire team beyond the 150-run mark. Pant also went on to notch up his half-century. The duo of Pant and Walker struck a 70-run partnership which was broken by Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja sent Pant back to the pavilion for 76. Pant's knock comprised of 14 fours and one six. Left-arm spinner Jadeja gave a double blow this time dismissing Walker and Nathan Bowley in one over.

Shardul Thakur cleaned up Abidine Sakande as Indians bowled out Leicestershire for 244 to take a slender 2-run first-innings lead.

With a 2-run lead wicket-keeper batter, KS Bharat and Shubman Gill opened for India in the second innings and the duo gave India a solid start to notch up a 50 partnership.

The 62-run partnership was finally broken as India's Navdeep Saini dismissed Gill for 38. The Indians were 80 for one at stumps on day 2 taking an 82-run lead.