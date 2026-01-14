Pakistan wicket-keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan became the talk of the town after the Melbourne Renegades management forced him to 'retire out' during a Big Bash League (BBL) match against the Sydney Thunder. Rizwan, who has frequently been a target of critics regarding his low strike rate in the shortest format, scored a sluggish 26 off 23 balls before being asked to leave the crease by Renegades skipper Will Sutherland. The incident triggered significant debate within the Pakistan cricketing community, with many viewing the decision as 'humiliating' for a player of Rizwan's stature.

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal was asked for his opinion on the incident during a discussion on GTV Sports. The host even questioned whether Rizwan should return to Pakistan in protest. Akmal agreed with the host's concerns while also suggesting that it is vital for Rizwan to develop his game in line with modern demands.

The host remarked, "You have talked extensively on your shows and YouTube about how Babar and Rizwan must improve their strike rates. What happened to Rizwan has not only caused mockery worldwide but has also created a sense of humiliation. Some are even saying Rizwan should leave the league and return home. During the first season of the IPL, Younis Khan was kept on the bench while playing alongside you for the Rajasthan Royals. He famously stated, 'I am the captain of Pakistan; I will not sit on the bench. You must send me back with respect.' we have seen players stand up for themselves like that."

Muhammad Rizwan has been retired out by the Melbourne Renegades #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/AuTGoTIHqb — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2026

In response, Akmal said, "Absolutely. I also believe this should not happen; he is our top player and a proven performer. However, you have to realise how fast these leagues are. Every country is now following the modern-day approach to cricket, so it is vital to develop yourself accordingly. Rizwan has been playing with the same mindset since he started in T20s. In Australia, they view the game through a specific lens. We have seen similar tactical moves in the ILT20 and the IPL."

Akmal also recalled a recent instance involving India's Tilak Varma, who was 'retired out' by the Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2025 season. "Even a key player like Tilak Varma was called back to the dugout. While these moves are based on the match situation, Rizwan needs to consider his future path," Akmal noted.

To conclude, the former Pakistan wicket-keeper urged Rizwan to rework his style of play if he is to continue his T20 career. "I have been saying for three or four years that the way he is playing will make the future very difficult. Modern-day cricket is moving at a rapid pace, and you must adapt. It should not have happened to our best player and the Pakistan captain, but he has, in a sense, given them a reason to make that call."