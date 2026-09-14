Senior Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan reportedly confirmed that he is fully cooperating with an investigation conducted by the nation's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). Rizwan and fellow batter Imam-ul-Haq were questioned for two hours and their mobile phones were seized, as part of an investigation conducted after alleged dressing room leaks during Pakistan's tour of England. Rizwan was among seven players sent home by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) midway through the tour. Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0 by England in the Test series.

According to a report by Pakistan-based news outlet Samaa TV, Rizwan said that he is fully cooperating with the investigation and is awaiting its conclusion.

"I am fully co-operating with the investigation. I am waiting for the investigation to be completed," Rizwan said, as per the report.

As per the report, Rizwan further stated that he could choose to address the media once the investigation is completed.

The investigation is taking place after concerns over possible information leaks from Pakistan's dressing room during their disastrous tour of England. Rizwan and Imam appeared before the NCCIA in Lahore on Tuesday to answer questions regarding the dressing room leaks and related matters. Their mobile phones were also examined by the PCB's security team.

An earlier report also claimed that Rizwan and Imam's financial dealings during the series would be monitored, and any suspicious transaction would be tracked down.

It emerged that a third Pakistan cricketer also received a notice from the investigation agency.

Rizwan managed to score just 61 runs in four innings across the first two Tests of the series.

On the other hand, Imam made 42 runs in the first Test, but did not bat in either innings in the second Test due to a calf injury. Following the game, reports emerged that Imam had potentially faked the injury and that he would be probed regarding the matter.

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