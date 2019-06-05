 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Mohammad Kaif "Finally" Meets Katrina Kaif, Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Updated: 05 June 2019 09:49 IST

The photograph shared by Mohammad Kaif was flooded with fans comments with some wishing the two while others making jokes out of it.

Mohammad Kaif "Finally" Meets Katrina Kaif, Sends Twitter Into Frenzy
Many fans lauded cricketer Mohammad Kaif for his impressive fielding. © Twitter

Mohammad Kaif, the former India cricketer who shares his surname with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif sent twitter into a frenzy with a photograph of the two celebrities. "Finally the Kaif's meet. PS- As clarified earlier, abhi tak koi rishta nahi, except insaaniyat ka," Mohammad Kaif captioned the photograph, explaining the two Kaifs have no relation to each other except for humanity. The tweet was soon flooded with fans' comments, with some wishing the two while others making hilarious jokes out of it.

A fan called them "Mohammad Katrina", while other explained a commonality between the two: "Both Kaifs' career took a huge stardom from London; #KatrinaKaif from the movie Namaste London, @MohammadKaif from NatWest final on @HomeOfCricket Lord's London!"

Many fans lauded cricketer Kaif for his impressive fielding.

Kaif worked as an assistant coach with Delhi Capitals in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. Along with Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly in the coaching staff, Kaif helped Delhi Capitals finish third in the points table.

During the IPL 2019, Kaif had suggested a new rule should be brought in so that teams do not misuse the provision to replace fielders.

Pointing out specific instances from the current season, Kaif said it is unfair that teams can replace poor fielders with good fielders even when no injury has been sustained.

Speaking on behalf of the Delhi Capitals team management, Kaif said this is an issue that will be raised with the match officials.

"Good fielders are staying while poor fielders are going out. In the Delhi Capitals-Kolkata Knight Riders game, Piyush Chawla went out after bowling his four overs and Rinku Singh came in," Kaif said.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mohammad Kaif IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mohammad Kaif shares his surname with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif
  • He sent twitter into a frenzy with a photograph of the two celebrities
  • Kaif helped Delhi Capitals finish third in recently-concluded IPL 2019
Related Articles
IPL Teams Misusing Substitution Provision, Alleges Mohammad Kaif
IPL Teams Misusing Substitution Provision, Alleges Mohammad Kaif
Sports Stars Salute Indian Air Force After Strike On Terror Camp
Sports Stars Salute Indian Air Force After Strike On Terror Camp
2nd ODI: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Hail India
2nd ODI: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Hail India's Series-Levelling Win
Indian Premier League 2019: Delhi Daredevils Renamed To Delhi Capitals
Indian Premier League 2019: Delhi Daredevils Renamed To Delhi Capitals
IPL 2019: Mohammad Kaif Appointed Delhi Daredevils
IPL 2019: Mohammad Kaif Appointed Delhi Daredevils' Assistant Coach
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.