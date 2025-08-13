Birmingham Phoenix's Liam Livingstone was at the peak of his powers during his side's game against Oval Invincibles in The Hundred on Tuesday. The England all-rounder turned the tide in his team's favour, in pursuit of a daunting 181-run target at Edgbaston. He smashed an unbeaten 69 off just 27 balls, hitting seven fours and five sixes, striking at over 225 as Birmingham Phoenix chased down the target with two balls to spare. Notably, he took Rashid Khan to the cleaners, smashing him for 26 runs off five balls.

After the match, Livingstone revealed that he was body-shamed by his good friend and England teammate Tom Curran, who called him a fat slob.

"I have no idea why Tom started to spray me," Livingstone told BBC Two.

While Livingstone admitted that Curran's remark did surprise him, he was also delighted to exact revenge for the same when the latter returned to bowl at the death.

"He is one of my good friends and he called me a fat slob or something so I thought 'let's hope you don't go for a few if you come back at the death' and he did so I'm kind of happy with that."

Curran, who returned between the 91-95 ball phase, went on to conceded 19 runs, dispatched for two sixes, a four, a two and a single.

Livingstone was delighted to get the job done for his team.

"Very special, we needed it," Livingstone said at the post-match presentation.

"They're a great team, won it two years in a row. Nice to get one over them and hopefully give us some momentum. [The approach was to] try and get used to the pitch and use the bounce, try and take down their spinners. I back myself if bowlers miss, I can hit, and thankfully it came off."