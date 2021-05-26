India women's One-day International and Test captain Mithali Raj took to Twitter to share a series of pictures in which her father can be seen distributing food grains to auto drivers under the Mithali Raj Initiative. Mithali's father 'did the honours' of distributing food grains to those who are in need in these testing times as she is currently quarantining in Mumbai ahead of the tour to the UK. "Distribution of food grains and a small amount for sustenance being given to auto drivers by the Mithali raj initiative, something I started last year to do my bit in these COVID times. Dad doing the honours in my absence. Only problem is his mask," Mithali Raj captioned the pictures.

Mithali, along with Ravichandran Ashwin and others, reached Mumbai on May 19.

The men's team as well as the women's team are set to travel to the UK after completing their quarantine in Mumbai.

Mithali, who announced her retirement from T20Is in September 2019, will lead the Indian team in the three-match ODI series and in the one-off Test match. In the T20I series, Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the visitors.

Mithali was rewarded with a Grade B contract by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the Indian board announced annual contracts for senior women's team earlier this month.

All the players in Grade B will receive Rs 30 lakh each for the period between October 2020 and September 2021.

Mithali holds the record of scoring most runs in the 50-over format. She has scored 7,098 runs from 214 games, including seven centuries and 55 half-centuries.