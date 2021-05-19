The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced annual contracts for the senior women's team. The BCCI retained 19 players in total, with T20 International (T20I) captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav given the top contract. Veterans Mithali Raj -- who captains the Test and ODI teams -- and Jhulan Goswami were among 10 players to get Grade B contracts. Teen sensation Shafali Verma was also upgraded from a Grade C contract to Grade B.

NEWS: BCCI announces Annual Player Contracts for #TeamIndia (Senior Women) for the period from October 2020 to September 2021.



Details https://t.co/jJKSarT8xn pic.twitter.com/suSJUkm2zw - BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 19, 2021

The Grade A players will receive Rs 50 lakh each for the period between October 2020 and September 2021, while the 10 players with Grade B contracts will get Rs 30 lakh each.

The players in Grade C will receive Rs 10 lakh each for this period.

Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, and Jemimah Rodrigues are the players who have been given Grade B contracts.

Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Priya Punia, and Richa Ghosh have been given Grade C contracts.

India Women are set to travel to the UK for their next assignment. They will take on England Women in a single Test, three ODIs and three T20Is.