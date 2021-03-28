PM Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Indian women team's ODI skipper Mithali Raj, who recently became the first Indian woman to complete 10,000 runs across formats, saying that her success story is an inspiration to not only women but also to men cricketers. "Indian cricket team's Mithali Raj recently became the first Indian woman cricketer to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket. Many congratulations to her on this achievement. She is also the first woman cricketer to score 7,000 runs in ODIs. Her contribution to women's cricket is brilliant," PM Modi said during the 75th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"She has inspired many through her two-decade-long career. Her story of hard work and success is an inspiration to not only women but also men cricketers," he added.

Mithali had reached the landmark figure on March 12 during a match against South Africa Women. Two days later, she added another feather to her illustrious cap by becoming the first woman cricketer to complete 7,000 runs in ODIs.

PM Modi also spoke about the success of the Indian shooters in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun. India currently top the medals tally with 28 medals, which includes 13 gold.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the achievement of India's badminton star PV Sindhu, who finished runners-up at the Swiss Open earlier this month.

"It is interesting that in the month of March when we celebrate women's day, many women athletes won medals and created records. In the ISSF World Cup, being held in New Delhi, India is at the top of the medals tally. In the gold medal tally also, India is at the top. It was made possible by excellent performances by Indian men and women shooters. Also, PV Sindhu won a silver medal in the BWF Swiss Open Super 300 Tournament," he said.