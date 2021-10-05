India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj failed to win a single toss during their tour Down Under. Mithali led India in four matches -three One-Day Internationals and the historic pink ball Test. After the one-off Test ended in a draw due to inclement weather in Queensland, Mithali opened up on her struggles to win a toss Down Under. Speaking on her toss losing streak, Mithali said, on a lighter note, that she needs to "take a cue" from former India men's cricket team skipper MS Dhoni to learn the art of winning the toss.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share the video of Mithali's reply to a query on her lack of luck with toss.

In the video Mithali said "the history of me losing the toss, I didn't want it to become a legacy. And the way the girls have been pulling my leg for that, so I thought, okay let me change (call at the toss). But I clearly think I need to take a cue from MS Dhoni regarding how to win a toss," Mithali said.

The veteran India batter, who announced her retirement from the shortest format of the game, will not be part of the upcoming three-match T20 series in Australia.

After the drawn Test, Mithali said she was impressed with the way youngsters performed Down Under.

"She shared her experience and young seamers Pooja Vastrakar and Meghna Singh were given opportunity alongside Jhulan so that they learn a lot. Smriti has been very impressive. I was impressed by Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh too in the one-dayers," Mithali said.