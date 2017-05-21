 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Mithali Raj, Poonam Raut Star In India's Quadrangular Series Win

Updated: 21 May 2017 20:44 IST

Poonam Raut and Mithali Raj's unbeaten 127-run stand helped India beat South Africa by eight wickets.

Mithali Raj, Poonam Raut Star In India's Quadrangular Series Win
India women beat South Africa by eight wickets. © BCCI Women/Twitter

India women defeated South Africa by eight wickets in the final of the Quadrangular Series thanks to an unbeaten 127-stand by Poonam Raut and Mithali Raj in Potchefstroom on Sunday. Jhulan Goswami played a starring role taking three wickets to help India dismiss South Africa for 156 in 40.2 overs. Then it was the turn of Raut and Raj to deliver with the bat. Raut (70 off 92) and Raj (62 off 79) took their team to a comfortable win in 33 overs after a jittery start to the chase. This win was a sweet revenge of sorts for India as they had lost to South Africa women in the league stage of the tournament. The other teams in the tournament were Zimbabwe and Ireland.

Captain Raj not only guided the team to a resounding win but also became the first Indian captain to lead the side in 100 ODIs.

The tournament also turned out to be good preparation for India ahead of the World Cup, which begins in the UK next month.

Both Raut and Raj displayed top form throughout the tournament. Raut had scored an unbeaten 109 against Ireland while Raj came to the final after scoring two half-centuries.

Chasing a modest target, India lost opener Deepti Sharma and Mona Meshram cheaply before Raut and Raj completed the job in a clinical fashion.

Brief scores: South Africa 156 all out in 40.2 overs (Luus 55; Goswami 3/22). India 160/2 in 33 overs (Poonam Raut 70 not out, Mithali Raj 62 not out).

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Women South Africa Women Mithali Raj Poonam Raut Jhulan Goswami Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India beat South Africa by eight wickets to win the title
  • Mithali Raj and Poonam Raut shared an unbeaten 127-run stand
  • Jhulan Goswami took three wickets
Related Articles
Deepti Sharma Records Highest ODI Score In Indian Women's Cricket
Deepti Sharma Records Highest ODI Score In Indian Women's Cricket
Jhulan Goswami Becomes Highest ODI Wicket-taker In Women's Cricket
Jhulan Goswami Becomes Highest ODI Wicket-taker In Women's Cricket
BCCI Recommends Cheteshwar Pujara, Harmanpreet Kaur For Arjuna Award
BCCI Recommends Cheteshwar Pujara, Harmanpreet Kaur For Arjuna Award
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.