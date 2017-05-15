 
Deepti Sharma Records Highest ODI Score In Indian Women's Cricket

Updated: 15 May 2017 19:23 IST

The 19-year-old hammered the Irish bowling in a tournament in South Africa to score a record 188.

Deepti Sharma on way to recording the highest individual score for India. © ICC

India woman cricketer Deepti Sharma on Monday etched her name in the record books as she recorded the highest individual score for India in women's One-day Internationals. The 19-year-old achieved the milestone during a Women's Quadrangular Series ODI match against Ireland at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa. She sent the Irish bowling on a leather hunt with a magnificent 188 off 160 balls. Her 160-ball entertaining knock was studded with 27 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Overall, she is just behind Australia's Belinda Clark, who scored an unbeaten 229 against Denmark during a Women's World Cup match in 1997 in Mumbai.

Deepti, who missed out on a double-century by just 12 runs, is also now the youngest (19 years and 264 days) to score 175-plus runs in an ODI innings, for both men and women.

Deepti, along with Poonam Raut, who scored a fine 109 off 116 balls, became the first pair to share a 300-run stand in women's ODIs.

The previous best was between England's Sarah Taylor and Caroline Atkins, who stitched together 268 runs for the opening wicket against South Africa in 2008 at Lord's.

After India won the toss, Deepti and Poonam took India to a mammoth 358/3, their highest in women's ODIs.

Highlights
  • Deepti Sharma scored 188 off 160 balls.
  • She's behind Australia's Belinda Clark (229 not out)
  • She is the youngest to score 175-plus runs in an ODI innings
