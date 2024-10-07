Juned Khan, the fast bowler from Kannauj, moved to Mumbai in order to find a job that can help him support his family. He started working in a garment factory in the city before driving an autorickshaw despite being a minor. However, a twist of fate brought him back into the world of cricket and his fairytale journey ultimately culminated in the youngster making his debut for Mumbai in the Irani Cup. It was a momentous occasion for the fast bowler who did not have the easiest of journeys and he celebrated the occasion in almost perfect style as the pacer took the prized wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad in his first spell.

“I couldn't sleep at all ever since I was told on the match eve that I will be playing my first match for Mumbai, that too in the Irani Cup,” an elated Juned said during an interview with Sportstar.

“The wicket was a bonus. Just to find myself here is like a dream in itself.”

Juned was working as an autorickshaw driver in Mumbai when he once landed at the Sanjeevani Cricket Academy – run by former Mumbai wicketkeeper Manish Bangera. While his experience was mostly limited to tennis ball cricket, he ran in and bowled with a cricket ball for his first time.

Bangera encouraged him to keep bowling but there were many challenges along the way.

“I didn't have money to buy spikes but many people helped me out and they backed me to keep playing regularly,” he said.

Juned's life took another dramatic turn when he was spotted by Abhishek Nayar – India's assistant coach who was then Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach – while playing for the PJ Hindu Gymkhana in Police Shield.

The fast bowler impressed everyone with his bowling during the Buchi Babu and KSCA tournaments with the selectors finally handing him his debut for Mumbai in the Irani Cup.

This is just the beginning of the journey according to Juned and when asked about his cricketing idol, he quickly replied, “Mohammed Shami” - a cricketer who also left Uttar Pradesh and played domestic cricket from a different state.