The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) today inaugurated the MCA Champions Trophy 2026 at the MCA BKC Ground, marking the start of a key preparatory tournament ahead of the highly anticipated T20 Mumbai League 2026. The inauguration ceremony was attended by MCA President Ajinkya Naik, Chief Guest Rajeev Kulkarni, former India captain Diana Edulji, MCA Secretary Prof. Dr. Unmesh Khanvilkar, Joint Secretary Nilesh Bhosle, Treasurer Arman Mallick along with Apex Council members, and players. The tournament, scheduled from April 20 to April 30, will feature eight teams selected by MCA selectors from a pool of registered players for the T20 Mumbai League.

Matches will be played across four venues: MCA BKC, MCA Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivali, Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane, and Western Railway in Mahalaxmi.

Designed as a high-performance platform, the MCA Champions Trophy 2026 will provide valuable match exposure to emerging players, while helping franchises assess player form, fitness, and readiness and fine-tune combinations ahead of the T20 Mumbai League 2026 auction.

The tournament is also expected to play a pivotal role in shaping team strategies and identifying key performers ahead of the league.

Speaking on the occasion, MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, "The MCA Champions Trophy is an important step in strengthening our domestic cricket structure. It creates a competitive environment where emerging players can prove themselves under match conditions, while giving franchises a clear benchmark ahead of the T20 Mumbai League. Our focus remains on building consistent opportunities and upholding the high standards of excellence that define Mumbai cricket."

Former India cricketer Rajeev Kulkarni added, "A tournament like this is crucial in the lead-up to a league of this scale. It gives players the game time, clarity, and confidence they need, while also helping teams identify the right combinations. Initiatives like the MCA Champions Trophy play a key role in ensuring quality and competitiveness in the T20 Mumbai League."

With strong participation and a clear focus on performance, the tournament sets the stage for an exciting lead-up to one of India's leading domestic T20 competitions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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