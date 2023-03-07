Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has named Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan as the greatest player in the history of T20 cricket. Rashid, who rose to fame after his performances in the Indian Premier League, has been a vital cog in Afghanistan's rise in international cricket. On being asked to name the greatest T20 player of all-time, De Villiers picked Rashid ahead of his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates, Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle, hailing the 24-year-old as a "match-winner" for his all-round contribution.

"My greatest T20 player of all time is none other than Rashid Khan. He delivers with bat and ball. Match winner in both departments; he is a livewire in the field and has got the heart of a lion. He always wants to win; he's very competitive, and he's right there with one of the best T20 players. Not one of the best, the best", he said on SuperSport.

Speaking of Rashid, he joined IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2017, and was quick to make a strong impression in his debut season by bagging 17 wickets in 14 matches.

He took a total of 93 wickets during his time with SRH from 2017 and 2021.

Ahead of last season, Rashid was roped in by Gujarat Titans as one of the three draft picks.

He bagged 19 wickets, helping GT lift the title in their first season in the tournament.

He is also the third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, with 126 wickets in 77 games.

Rashid plays franchise cricket around the world, and has represented teams such as Lahore Qalandars (Pakistan Super League), and Adelaide Strikers (Big Bash League), among others.

