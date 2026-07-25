India have won the T20I series, but there's still a worry. An injury to fast bowler Prince Yadav will force India to make a few changes in the third and final T20I to be played on Sunday, skipper Shreyas Iyer said after their series-clinching 90-run win over Zimbabwe in Harare. Prince hobbled off the field clutching his hamstring after pulling up during his bowling run-up on the second ball of his second over. The right-arm pacer had taken two wickets by then.

"One of our players got injured unfortunately, so you might see a few changes tomorrow (Sunday)," Iyer told the broadcaster after the match.

India, who posted 219 for five riding on Ishan Kishan's 81 and Tilak Varma's 60 not out, bowled Zimbabwe out for 129 in 17.5 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

"The way Ishan and Tilak played was outstanding. I thought 180-200 would be a par score, but we ended up getting 220, which was the icing on the cake."

"That's how you have to approach the game; it's about the attitude. Be in the present and try to execute," he added.

Kishan, who hammered nine fours and two sixes in his 44-ball knock, said it was not an easy wicket to bat on.

"I did not feel that the wicket was one where you can just go and score runs. There was the odd bounce for a few deliveries, so we felt we needed partnerships," he said.

"You don't have to think about wickets. The past is past; just see which bowlers you can target," Kishan added.

Debutant India bowler Yash Thakur, who returned figures of 4-0-30-2 in his maiden outing, said taking the pace off the deliveries worked well for his side.

"Me and Shreyas bhai discussed our plans before the spell, and we stuck to them. We felt the slower ball would be a very effective option on this wicket, so we backed it, and it worked for us," Thakur said.

On his part, Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza credited the Indian team for showing their skills.

"The boys bowled well in patches; credit to India. Some of the shots and some of the skill from the Indians were something to admire. Our fielding could have been better," Raza said.

"Ishan has done that quite regularly and consistently as well, and he is going through that patch too. It is certainly something to learn from, and hopefully it will help us become better. I, as a captain, have been letting the team down with the bat. I will try my best in the next game," he added.

With PTI inputs

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