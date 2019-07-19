 
Manish Pandey Eyeing India Comeback, Focusing On Scoring Runs

Updated: 19 July 2019 15:00 IST

Manish Pandey has played 23 ODIs for India and scored 440 runs at an average of 36.67.

Manish Pandey smashed an 87-ball century against West Indies A. © AFP

After smashing an 87-ball century against West Indies A, India A captain Manish Pandey feels that everything is falling into place for him and he is getting into a good zone. Manish Pandey scored a century with the help of six fours and five sixes against West Indies A in the third ODI at North Sound in Antigua on Tuesday. His knock helped India A post 295 runs in 50 overs. India A won the match by 148 runs after bowling out West Indies A for 147 runs.

During an interview to BCCI.tv, Pandey revealed that he is working hard to make a strong case for his selection for the upcoming tour of the West Indies. The 29-year old said that he is focusing on scoring runs consistently and also working on his fitness. 

"The one thing I would like to focus on is continue scoring runs and come into the national side again . I think I had a decent IPL and if I can back it up with a good India A performance against West Indies A then it could be very helpful for me. I am not thinking too much it's just that I am focusing on the ongoing tournament," he said.

"I have come here to the India A side. I have led this side for a couple of years now and I think we have always done well, we have always emerged champions and its because of the quality of cricket we play and the routine we follow," he added. 

Crediting Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 for his success with the bat, Pandey admitted that his top moments were when he came to bat at number 3 in Chennai and scored fifty in Sunrisers Hyderabad's very first match. 

"That was special. Thereafter, there was no stopping for me and I continued scoring runs," he said. Manish Pandey scored 344 runs in 12 matches in IPL 2019. 

India's tour of West Indies is starting from August 3. India will play three T20s, three ODIs and two Test matches in West Indies.

Highlights
  • Manish Pandey feels everything is falling into place for him
  • Pandey is working hard to make a strong case for his selection
  • India's tour of West Indies is starting from August 3
