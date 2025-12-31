The Women's Premier League (WPL) gained momentum in its inaugural edition in 2023 and has since become a platform for emerging cricketers to showcase their talent. With the tournament now gearing up for its fourth edition, several up-and-coming cricketers from across the world will be hoping to put up remarkable performances to grab the selectors' attention. Over the years, the franchises have targeted youngsters at the auction to provide them with a platform to showcase their talent and bring it to the forefront, and some of them have gone on to become household names.

Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Kashvee Gautam, and Niki Prasad are prime examples of how WPL has helped shape careers. The first-ever WPL auction saw not-so-well-known players find franchises bidding for them, and four years down the line, the first-ever mega-auction saw teams ignite a bidding war for young cricketers.

The mega-auction, held in November, kicked off with a marquee lineup featuring stars like former Australia captain Meg Lanning, India's ODI World Cup hero Deepti Sharma, Indian pace sensation Renuka Singh, Aussie skipper Alyssa Healy, and South Africa's ace Laura Wolvaardt, among others.

The auction offered one of the clearest signals yet that the WPL has entered a new phase. The era of simple retention has given way to one of recalibration. Big-money moves, such as Deepti Sharma's Rs 3.2 crore re-signing with UP Warriorz, Amelia Kerr's Rs 3 crore return to Mumbai Indians, and the surprise acquisition of Shikha Pandey for Rs 2.4 crore, reflected a growing premium on multi-skilled, high-impact players.

Just as revealing were the notable absences. Healy going unsold, along with several senior England players, underscored a shift in franchise thinking, with teams prioritising balance, availability, and tactical fit over reputation alone.

This auction was less about star power and more about laying a sustainable foundation for the future, signalling a league increasingly focused on long-term growth rather than short-term attention.

While these well-known players aimed to attract attention, the franchises focused more on acquiring India's emerging talent to build a secure future, not just for their franchise but also for Indian cricket as a whole.

The 16-year-old Deeya Yadav became the youngest cricketer to be sold at the WPL auction, and her story became one to remember. The auction room remained quiet for 10-15 seconds after the auctioneer called her name, before Delhi Capitals, who had been tracking the teenager for a while, raised their paddle and roped her in at a base price of Rs 10 lakh. The youngster now aims to do well for her side and make headlines, to get under the selectors' radar and earn an India call-up.

Deeya is not the only one. There are several stories associated with the WPL, and the tournament keeps making strides and sets new benchmarks with every passing year.

Heading into the WPL 2025 auction without an India cap, N. Sree Charani ignited a fierce bidding war between DC and MI, with the former ultimately securing her for Rs 55 lakh. As a trusted left-arm spinner across various phases, she provides the control and dependability that captains value highly. Her reputation has soared, especially after playing a key role in India's ODI World Cup victory, despite being a surprise choice to start as late as June.

Courtesy of her World Cup-winning performance and impressive domestic career with Andhra, Charani bagged a Rs 1.3 crore deal at the 2026 mega auction as Delhi continued to showcase their faith in the left-arm orthodox spinner.

The tournament has so far conducted three successful seasons, with Mumbai Indians (MI), led by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, winning the inaugural and the 2025 edition, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinching the crown in 2024 under Smriti Mandhana's leadership.

With the Women in Blue recently winning the ODI World Cup in November this year, excitement for the fourth edition of the WPL is at an all-time high, with more fans showing their enthusiasm for the tournament.

The 2025 season marked a turning point for perceptions of the women's league. Unlike previous years, matches were decided by tighter margins, the gap in playing standards narrowed noticeably, and, for the first time, domestic Indian players consistently shaped results in the game's biggest moments.

Mumbai Indians' title-winning campaign showed how sustained improvement and clearly defined roles can deliver success, while Delhi Capitals' run of consecutive second-place finishes underlined just how fine the margins are between consistent excellence and failing to take the next step.

DC's decision to appoint Jemimah Rodrigues as captain is symbolic of the league's shifting priorities. Moving on from Lanning, who led the side to three successive finals, the franchise has opted for renewal, signalling a desire to refresh both leadership and identity.

The move also reflects a broader trend across the league: a growing emphasis on Indian captains as the public face of franchises. This shift has gathered momentum in the wake of India's success at the Women's ODI World Cup, gradually rebalancing the influence foreign players held during the league's formative years.

With younger players increasingly entrusted with captaincy amid congested schedules, rising expectations, and more complex tactical demands, leadership will come under sharper scrutiny than ever. How these new captains manage pressure and shape team culture may prove decisive in defining the league's next phase.

WPL 2026 kicks off on January 9 with two-time and reigning Women's Premier League champions MI facing RCB in Navi Mumbai.

The Navi Mumbai leg will take place from January 9 to 17, with 11 matches scheduled, and the subsequent 11 games will be hosted by Vadodara, including the playoffs.

The league matches will run until February 1. The Eliminator, involving the second and third-placed teams on the points table, will be held on February 3. The table topper will advance straight to the Final on Thursday, February 5, in Vadodara, where the next WPL champion will be crowned.

WPL 2026 schedule

Navi Mumbai leg

Jan 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 10: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 10: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 12: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz

Jan 13: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 14: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 15: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

Jan 16: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 17: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 17: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Vadodara leg

Jan 19: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 20: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 22: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz

Jan 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 27: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 29: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 30: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Feb 1: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

Feb 3: Eliminator

Feb 5: Final

