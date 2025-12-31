Akshaye Khanna's dance steps on the track 'FA9LA' from the movie Dhurandhar have slowly reached iconic status. From Instagram Reels to YouTube Shorts, the song has become a viral pop-culture favourite. FA9LA is originally a Bahraini hip-hop song written and performed by Flipperachi and Daffy, with DJ Outlaw composing the music. The song already existed before the makers of Dhurandhar discovered it. Now, Pakistani cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed, whose nickname is Chacha, danced to the track after Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) clinched the President's Cup Grade-I. In the movie Dhurandhar, the character of Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna, dances to the track. After the dance, Iftikhar is now being called 'Chacha Dakait'.

Rehman Dakait, born Abdul Rehman in 1976, grew up in Lyari, one of Karachi's oldest and poorest neighbourhoods-an area long synonymous with crime, gang wars, and a deep-rooted crime-police nexus.

According to a BBC report, he was the son of Dad Mohammad and his second wife, Khadija. His family was already entrenched in the underworld.

Rehman Dakait's descent into crime began shockingly early. At just 13, he stabbed and injured a man who stopped him from bursting crackers in Lyari. Two years later, he escalated from violence to murder, killing two rival drug peddlers after a dispute.

The most disturbing chapter of his life unfolded in 1995. Months after escaping police custody, Rehman shot dead his own mother, Khadija, inside their home. He told the police that he killed her because "she became a police informant."

However, it is widely believed that he suspected her of having a relationship with a rival gang member-a detail that Dhurandhar does not shy away from depicting.

In 1995, Rehman was arrested for possession of weapons and drugs. He spent around two and a half years in jail before pulling off a dramatic escape while being transported from Karachi jail to court. He fled to Balochistan, where he began rebuilding his criminal empire with renewed ferocity.

By the early 2000s, Rehman Dakait had emerged as one of Lyari's most powerful ganglords. By 2006, he had amassed immense wealth, properties, and political influence. He married three times and fathered 13 children. Reports also claimed that he owned property not just in Karachi and Balochistan, but even in Iran.

Rehman Dakait's reign continued until 2009, when the Lyari Task Force tracked him using phone data. Reports claim he was intercepted near Quetta, carrying a fake ID.

When asked to speak to a senior officer, Rehman approached a vehicle and found Chaudhry Aslam inside. He was detained on the spot.

According to accounts, Rehman offered money to settle the matter, but Aslam refused. Rehman Dakait and three of his associates were later killed in a police encounter in 2009. Police statements claimed he was wanted in over 80 cases, including murder and kidnapping.

However, the encounter remains controversial