Sara Tendulkar, who is an entrepreneur and the daughter of cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, is facing intense trolling on social media. The reason: a video of her with friends on the streets of Goa. While it cannot be confirmed when the video was shot, some social media users claimed it was filmed close to New Year's Eve. In the video, Sara can be seen strolling on the road along with her friends. Some social media users, however, made unsavoury comments as she was holding a bottle, which they claimed was a beer bottle.

Some social media users even name-dropped Sachin Tendulkar in their comments. Sara, however, received support from a section of social media too. "What kind of brain-dead mentality is this? How is Sara having a beer equivalent to Tendulkar promoting alcohol? And can't a daughter have a drink?" wrote one user.

"There is nothing worth trolling here," wrote another user.

This is the video which is going viral.

In August, Sara revealed the reason behind not pursuing a career in cricket. Sara's brother, Arjun, is also a cricketer and plays at the domestic level for Goa as an all-rounder. However, Sara said that while she has countless favourite memories of her father's iconic knocks, the 27-year-old never thought about following in his footsteps. "Never. It's been my brother's forte. I have played gully cricket, but never thought about it," Sara told India Today in an interview.

On the professional front, Sara officially stepped into India's wellness landscape with the launch of Pilates Academy X Sara Tendulkar in Andheri, Mumbai.

The studio, which opened its doors to the public on August 21, 2025, is the fourth branch of the popular Dubai-based Pilates Academy franchise.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Sara Tendulkar shared: "Pilates has played a huge role in my fitness journey. My background in clinical nutrition and public health makes me view wellness as much more than just workouts or diets. It's about balance - the kind that lets you care for your health while still enjoying the little things you love. That's what inspired me to bring both together, so people can build strength and live more mindfully in a way that feels natural for them."