Legendary Indian cricket team skipper Sunil Gavaskar stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should take strict action against overseas cricketers who deliberately feign injuries during the tournament after not getting a chance in their team's playing XI. Gavaskar went on to say that on some occasions, cricketers take the IPL "for granted" and, after returning to their countries mid-tournament, even participate in their local domestic competitions.

The comments came after the IPL witnessed major availability issues regarding overseas players. Without taking any names, Gavaskar emphasized that it is unfair to the franchises when overseas players leave midway, as finding suitable replacements at that stage becomes an incredibly tough task.

"The BCCI's ban for two years on those who enter the auction and, after being picked, then withdraw at the last moment, not for injury but brownie points with their local media, is another good move. They should also ban those who come to the IPL and, when they find they aren't being picked regularly, feign an injury and return home and then play in their domestic cricket even while the IPL is still going on," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

"Plenty of overseas players take the IPL for granted and sometimes, in connivance with their boards, make some excuse and not play in the full tournament as they agreed before they entered the auction. The franchise cannot go running around for a replacement at this late hour, and so has no option but to wait for the Board to release the player," he added.

Gavaskar further pointed out that foreign boards receive a 10 percent commission on a player's earnings after they are secured in the auction. Consequently, he suggested that a player should be paid strictly according to the number of matches they are available to play for the franchise and that should dictate how much the boards will receive. He even took a direct dig at certain players, noting that the IPL has a habit of making millionaires out of "ordinary overseas players."

"Remember, the boards get 10% of the player fee, not from the player. This is an additional cost to the franchise, and that is why it is important for BCCI to be firm and ensure this does not happen. Cutting the player's fee according to the number of matches he is missing should also apply to the percentage that the overseas Boards get for their player," Gavaskar wrote.

"The cricketing world has been ruled by the old powers without giving anything to the other Boards. Here, BCCI is giving to the Boards too, and so should be telling them not to take the helplessness of the franchise as a weakness and to cancel the contracts of those who don't want to play the full tournament. No compromises. This is the IPL, not just the best T20 tournament in the world, but also the making of millionaires out of some really ordinary overseas players," he concluded.

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