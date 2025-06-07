India batter Abhishek Sharma recently made a public appearance, following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Abhishek, alongside India head coach Gautam Gambhir and teammates Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal, will appear in the latest episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. The episode is likely to be appeared on June 21. In a viral video, Abhishek was seen asking the paparazzi not to click too many pictures of him, expressing concerns over his makeup getting spoiled.

"Aake lo na, abhi mera makeup kharab ho jayega (Please click pictures when I return, my makeup will get ruined right now)," Abhishek was heard as saying in a video.

Abhishek scored one century and two fifties in IPL 2025, amassing 439 runs in 13 innings at a strike-rate of 193.39.

Last year's runner-up SRH came in with one of the most intimidating batting line-ups but the all-out attack approach fell flat on its face.

SRH began with the second highest total ever of 286/6 against RR and ended with the third highest, of 278/3 against KKR. In between, it looked like SRH never had a Plan B with the bat.

Meanwhile, the Shubman Gill-led Team India departed for England on Thursday night, ahead of a five-match Test series against the Three Lions.

Under the leadership of Gill, the Test series in England will be India's first assignment in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.

India will line up without its batting bigwigs, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who announced their retirement from Test cricket last month.

India squad for five Tests in England: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

(With ANI Inputs)