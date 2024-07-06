The Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 season commenced on Friday as MI New York began their title defence with a commanding six-wicket win over Seattle Orcas at the Church Street Park Stadium. All eyes were on Nicholas Pooran at Church Street Park in Morrisville as the West Indian wicketkeeper-batter continued his form from the 2023 edition. His unbeaten 62 off just 37 balls helped MI New York chase down a total of 109 runs in just 14.2 overs.

With the early wickets of Ruben Clinton (6) and USA's national team skipper Monank Patel (8), the initial momentum seemed to be in the Seattle Orcas' favour. Cameron Gannon was the main bowling aggressor, getting both batters in the third over and giving his team a ray of hope.

But then, Pooran proceeded to hit Gannon for two sixes and as many fours in his next over. This turned the tide in MI New York's favour.

Eventually, Pooran's power-hitting abilities proved to be too much for the Seattle Orcas. They got the wickets of Shayan Jahangir (3) and Tim David (12) as well, but the left-handed Pooran and his countryman Kieron Pollard (8*) took their team over the line for their first win of MLC 2024.

Earlier in the day, the skills of the MI New York bowlers were on display as they bowled out the Seattle Orcas for just 108 runs. Rashid Khan and Trent Boult bagged three wickets each, never really allowing their opponents to settle into the match.

New Zealand's star pacer Boult got the early breakthrough in the opening over itself, sending Nauman Anwar back to the pavilion for a duck. The Pakistan batter's late attempt to cut the ball away caught a faint edge which travelled to the wicketkeeper and eventual match-winner Pooran.

With Quinton de Kock (5) still at the crease, the Seattle Orcas could still hit a competitive score, but he was also removed by Boult in the next over. His attempt to hit the ball through the leg side was met with a top edge, and Pooran did well to get underneath it and send de Kock back to the pavilion.

From then on, MI New York were in the driving seat, getting the regular wickets. For the Seattle Orcas, Shubham Ranjane ended as the highest run-getter with a tidy innings of 35 runs in 31 balls. Finding the boundary regularly, Ranjane proved to be a threat before he tried to hit Rashid Khan for consecutive sixes but fell short in his second attempt, hitting the ball to Tim David instead.

Harmeet Singh, who recently featured for the USA in the T20 World Cup, played a 20-run cameo as the side set a target that was eventually chased down by the defending champions with 34 balls to spare.

