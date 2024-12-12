The controversy surrounding Champions Trophy 2025 is far from over and no decision has been taken over the scheduling of the competition yet. India refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns leading a major conversation on how the International Cricket Council (ICC) will handle the situation. A 'hybrid' formula was suggested that can see India playing their matches in Dubai but no official announcement has been made yet. While an ICC meeting was supposed to be held on December, it had to be postponed due to disagreements regarding the way forward. According to Cricbuzz, the delay can lead to Champions Trophy becoming a T20 tournament from the regular ODI format.

"If the stalemate persists, it is not improbable that certain stakeholders may revive calls to convert the Champions Trophy into a T20 format which is easier and faster to market than the ODIs which are fast losing their relevance," the report stated.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board could face revenue losses, lawsuits and also risk international alienation if it decides to withdraw from the ICC Champions Trophy over a deadlock on the mode of organising the 50-over event scheduled in February-March next year.

A senior cricket administrator here, who is well-versed with the organisation of ICC events, told PTI on Wednesday that it would not be an easy decision for the PCB to pull out if the hybrid model is not accepted in entirety by the ICC and the BCCI.

"Pakistan has not only signed a host agreement with the ICC but like all other participating nations in the event, it has also signed a mandatory Members' Participation Agreement (MPA) with the ICC," the administrator explained.

"It is only after a member nation signs the MPA for playing in an ICC event that it is eligible to get a share of revenues earned from ICC events.

"Most importantly when the ICC signed a broadcast deal for all its events, it has given a guarantee that all ICC members are available to play in their events including the Champions Trophy," he said.

(With PTI inputs)