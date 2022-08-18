Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has been breaking records on the field for the national team and is undoubtedly one of the best batters in the world on current form. He has already been hailed as a modern day great by Pakistani experts and former cricketers.

Without any doubt he is the darling of the cricket crazy Pakistani fans but even a big star like Babar is not immune to social media trolling.

Babar, who is currently with the team on the tour of Netherlands, posted a few photographs of himself on Twitter.

Your persona makes the way ???? pic.twitter.com/LKij6mJnIo — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 17, 2022

While he looks pretty dapper in the photos, some fans felt that Babar had put on a few kilos and made their concerns known to the cricketer with their posts.

Promoted

Babar Azam scored 74 on the first ODI as Pakistan edged out Netherlands by 16 runs.

Here are some of the posts targetting Babar's fitness.

Bhai pait bahir aarha ha iss ka kuch karo.. Rohit sharma na ban jana.. — Aman Ullah ???????????????? (@AmanUll06574597) August 17, 2022

He is thinking i m looking , dude it's motapa dudes ???? pic.twitter.com/22fQ7QF8ma — Nazma Khan ???????? (@khnazma77) August 17, 2022

@babarazam258 maintain your fitness sir. It's really concerning. You are the asset of Pakistan ???????? ♥. — Huda (@Huda20531227) August 17, 2022

Work more on fitness if you want to play till 36-37 mate — Nikhil Rajput (@wtf_nikkk) August 17, 2022

Bhai fitness pr focus krain Baki ap favourite Hain love u king... — Faiz Ur Rehman Ali Khan (@FaizUrRehmanAl1) August 17, 2022

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup where the team will clash with arch rivals India in a blockbuster match on August 28. If the two teams progress they have a chance of clashing at least twice more during the tournament.