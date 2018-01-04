MS Dhoni Likely To Miss Out On Top BCCI Contract: Report

The Board of control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (CoA) has devised a new structure for the Indian cricketers' central contract with the board. According to media reports, there will now be four categories (A+, A, B, C) for player contracts instead of three (A, B, C). The A+ category is likely comprise player who represent India in all three formats. Former captain MS Dhoni, who until now held the top contract, is bound to miss out from that category. The seven cricketers in 'A' category are paid Rs 2 crores per year at the moment. Players with 'B' and 'C' contracts are paid Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh per year respectively.