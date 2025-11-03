Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to appoint former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody as their Global Director of Cricket, a role that will put him in charge of the 'Super Giants' group of franchises-LSG in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Durban Super Giants (DSG) in SA20, and their Manchester-based franchise in The Hundred.

Moody, who turned 60 in October, is among the best coaches in the game, having been active in international cricket and franchise teams for over two decades. He served as the overseer of Oval Invincibles' hat-trick of titles in The Hundred competition and also led Desert Vipers to runners-up finishes in the International League T20 (ILT20) in 2023 and 2025, according to ESPNcricinfo.

It is also understood that Surrey and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)-the owners of Mumbai Indians, who acquired a 49 percent stake in the Oval Invincibles this year-wanted to retain Moody. However, the former Aussie star opted to accept the LSG offer, which comes with a larger role.

LSG, owned by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG), are yet to make Moody's appointment public, and the tenure of his deal has not been confirmed.

Moody will be making his return to the IPL after leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) back in 2022, which was his second stint in a coaching role with the team. His earlier tenure with the Men in Orange was between 2013 and 2019, during which they captured the 2016 title. He returned to the franchise as Director of Cricket in 2021 and was promoted to head coach the following season after fellow Australian Trevor Bayliss left the team.

At LSG, Moody will take over the role previously occupied by Indian pace legend Zaheer Khan during the IPL 2025 season. Zaheer was appointed for two seasons but parted ways with the team prematurely in September.

After reaching the playoffs in their first two seasons (2022 and 2023), LSG failed to make the final four in the next two seasons, finishing the last season in seventh place with six wins from 14 matches.