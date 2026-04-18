Sanjiv Goenka, the founder of the RPSG Group, has opened up about his ventures in cricket and football during an exclusive chat with NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Kanwal, in 'Walk The Talk'. Goenka currently owns the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and also has a majority stake (80%) in the historic football club Mohun Bagan Super Giant, which competes in the Indian Super League (ISL). Speaking to NDTV, Goenka reflected on the contrasting performances of the two teams and how the cricket franchise is yet to 'crack the code,' unlike the football club.

"In football, we know what needs to be done, but in cricket, we are still not quite there yet," said the 65-year-old.

The LSG owner explained that while they addressed the loopholes in the bowling department last season and retained their batting core, the batters have struggled to find their rhythm in the ongoing campaign.

He also quipped that if he knew the exact formula for success in cricket, he would have implemented it long ago.

"If I knew it, why would I not do it?" he added.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant enjoyed a dream 2024/25 season in the ISL, becoming only the second team to complete a Cup and Shield double.

They had also won the Shield the previous year, though they missed out on the chance to win the Cup final, losing 3-1 to Mumbai City FC.

LSG, on the other hand, made its entry into the IPL in 2022 after the BCCI expanded the tournament from eight to 10 teams.

While the Lucknow-based franchise qualified for the playoffs in its first two seasons, the past two campaigns have seen the side finish seventh both times.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, LSG incidentally sits seventh with two wins from five matches.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss