Organisers of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) have terminated the franchise agreement with the owners of Jaffna Kings, with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and tournament rights holder IPG taking full financial and operational charge of the franchise to keep the tournament running as scheduled. The decision comes days after Jaffna Kings co-owner and former India Under-19 batter Manjot Kalra was arrested by Sri Lanka Police's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports on suspicion of match-fixing on the day LPL 2026 commenced.

Kalra was signed as a co-owner of the Jaffna Kings franchise along with entrepreneur Mayank Goel. IPG said the termination occurred due to the franchisee's inability to fulfil its financial obligations. Subsequently, all rights to the Jaffna Kings franchise reverted to IPG, which has taken over full operational control of the team alongside SLC.

The organisers confirmed that the ongoing sixth edition of the LPL will proceed as scheduled, with Jaffna Kings continuing under the same name and without any changes to the squad, format, or fixtures.

"The termination follows the franchisee's inability to fulfil its financial obligations under the terms of the franchise agreement. As a result, all rights relating to the Jaffna Kings franchise have reverted to IPG, which, together with Sri Lanka Cricket, has assumed full operational control of the team.

"To ensure the uninterrupted operation of the franchise, IPG and Sri Lanka Cricket have taken complete responsibility for all player, coaching staff, and support staff contracts. The organisers also confirm that all logistical arrangements for the team have been secured, ensuring the squad remains intact for the tournament," said IPG in an official statement.

It also noted that approximately 90 percent of all player and staff payments have already been completed, with the remainder to be settled as per contractual commitments.

"While this was a difficult decision, our priority has always been to protect the integrity of the Lanka Premier League and ensure complete stability for our players, coaches, partners, and fans. Together with Sri Lanka Cricket, we have acted swiftly to ensure the Jaffna Kings continue to participate in the tournament without disruption.

"We want to assure everyone that all operational matters, including player contracts, staff commitments, and team logistics, are being managed seamlessly. The sixth edition of the LPL will proceed as planned, and we remain fully committed to delivering another successful and world-class tournament," said Anil Mohan, CEO of IPG.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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