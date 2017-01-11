Lodha Panel Says Matches As Per Schedule, BCCI CEO To Seek Assurances From State Associations

Lodha panel has asked BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to get assurances from all the state associations.

The Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee on Wednesday made it clear that there will be no problems in organisation of cricket matches under the aegis of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In addition, the Lodha Panel also said that BCCI CEO Rahul Johri will need to get assurances from all the state associations so that cricket operations remain unaffected. This step is being taken because the disqualified officials of the Indian board are attempting to devise strategy of disrupting matches and create hurdles for the new body to implement suggested reforms and recommendations.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the three member committee of former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha, former Justices Ashok Bhan and RV Raveendran in New Delhi.

It was also understood that the committee will not intervene in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) matters as their cases currently sub-judice.

Both bodies in all likelihood will have to put their elections on hold unless the new constitution is adopted and implemented.

This, however, is only expected to happen after January 19, when the three-member committee that will implement reforms it put in place.

It was also learnt that all the queries and confusions that state association members have will be addressed through a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) that will be posted on committee's website.

