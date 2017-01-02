BCCI Has Lost Face Internationally After This Entire Saga, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reacted on Monday on the Supreme Court's verdict to sack BCCI chief Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke saying that the entire saga has tarnished the image of the cricket board.

"The BCCI has lost face internationally after this entire saga," Gavaskar told NDTV, adding," We are in for a complete new era for Indian cricket."

The verdict, to sack Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke, in the BCCI versus Lodha Committee came after months of a bitter court battle. The Lodha Committee, appointed by the Supreme Court after a betting scandal in the Indian Premier League, has recommended sweeping changes in the way the board in India is run and led, and had complained that it was refusing to implement them.

"Once the Supreme Court gives order, that has to be accepted," Gavaskar said.

"I think the judgement was given in July and the Supreme Court was waiting for the compliance. Show me an organisation which doesn't have a scope for improvement but now the good thing is that the players will be able to take part in the state elections," he added.

When asked to name a person, who thinks is the most suitable to take the job on interim basis and can bear the brunt in this crisis situation, he said, "BCCI has got a very good bench strength to take up the bigger rolls and one name that comes to my mind is Sourav Ganguly."

"Remember, in 1999-2000 when Indian cricket was gripped by the match fixing saga, Ganguly was given the Indian team captaincy and he turned it around."

Another former cricketer Kirti Azad too supported the apex court's verdict and said that the decision is best for the future of the Indian cricket.

"This is a landmark judgement and remarkable call by the Supreme Court," Kirti Azad told NDTV, "The BCCI should have made the amendments much before and they crossed a line which they shouldn't have."

"Each and every organisation should have good administrators. Let's look for the bright future of the India as we have a lot of Arjuna Awardees who are capable to run the organisations," he further said.