The International Cricket Council (ICC) might consider moving Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India following the request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), according to a report by Cricbuzz. Bangladesh were set to play all of their league games in India - three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. However, following an emergency meeting in Dhaka, the BCB said that the Bangladesh cricket team will not be travelling to India for the tournament. The report claimed that ICC has not taken an official call on the request as of now but the global governing body might not be averse to shifting Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka, co-hosts of the T20 World Cup.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in their official release that they have requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift their T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India to Sri Lanka.

"An emergency meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was held this afternoon to discuss recent developments related to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka," the official press release from BCB read.

"The Board reviewed the situation in detail, taking into account developments over the last 24 hours and expressed deep concern over the overall circumstances surrounding the participation of the Bangladesh National Team in matches scheduled to be played in India."

"Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions."

"In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh's matches to a venue outside India."