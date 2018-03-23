Live Cricket Score Afghanistan vs Ireland, World Cup Qualifiers 2018: Porterfield Falls After Brisk Start

The United Arab Emirates broke many hearts when they all but eliminated hosts Zimbabwe from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 race to give Afghanistan and Ireland a lifeline by turning their last Super Six match as a shootout for the last remaining spot in the ICC's pinnacle 50-over event. The UAE, who were out of World Cup contention last week after losing to Scotland, did a huge favour to Afghanistan and Ireland, when they defeated Zimbabwe by three runs in the penultimate match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 Super Six stage. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Between Ireland vs Afghanistan, World Cup Qualifiers 2018, straight from Harare.

14:30 IST: 50 up for Ireland in the 14 over.

WICKET! Andy Balbirnie c Mohammad Shahzad b Rashid Khan 11(34)

And Rashid Khan banks on his leg break.

After 25 overs, Ireland are 79/2.

WICKET! Porterfield c Rahmat b Nabi 20(45)

After 16 overs, Ireland are 56/1.

13:40 IST: William Porterfield and Paul Stirling have provided a solid start to Ireland against the usually menacing Afghanistan bowlers.

Although the bowlers are not leaking runs per se, they are not being able to take wickets as well.

After 10 overs, Ireland are 37/0.

13:20 IST: Overhead conditions are overcast so there might be some movement with the new ball but the first 5 overs have belonged to Ireland, who might not have scored a lot of runs but are trying to build a solid platform for a competitive total early on.

The same pitch that was used for West Indies vs Zimbabwe is being used for this match. This is the best pitch of the tournament so far.

After 5 overs, Ireland are 15/0.

13:01 IST: Ireland have won the toss and elected to bat.

13:00 IST: Welcome to the live blog of the final Super Six match between Ireland and Afghanistan. The winner will face the West Indies in the final of the tournament.

Thursday’s result means the winner of Friday’s match will become the second qualifiers after the Windies to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and will also feature in Sunday’s final.