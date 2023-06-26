The James Cameron-directed 1997 hit movie 'Titanic' is one of the greatest movies ever made. The Leonardo di Caprio and Kate Winslet-starrer film won many awards and broke several box office records. Even after over two decades of the movie's release, Titanic still has many fans. Apart from great acting, cinematography, the music of the film generated huge interest. The song from the movie 'Every night in my dreams' has many admirers and young India cricket star Yashasvi Jaiswal is among them.

Jaiswal, who recently earned his maiden Test call-up for the West Indies tour, was asked whether he was a "fan of Hollywood actor Kate Winslet" and about the movie 'Titanic'.

"I watched the movie long ago. I don't remember. I just like her acting and that's all. There's a line in the song: Every night in my dreams. I think about that line when I want to achieve something. I just like listening to that line and that song. That's about it," Jaiswal told The Indian Express.

"I try to focus on my cricketing shots. It doesn't matter which format I'm playing. What matters is which shot I'm playing and how I'm playing it. What's on my mind is how I'm building my innings."

Jaiswal added that his favourite song is from the movie 'Iqbal'. "Aashayein from the movie Iqbal (2005). When I was a kid, I often watched Iqbal. I love that movie; it's a motivational movie for me. The lesson this movie gives is that nothing is impossible if you trust your abilities," said the 21-year-old.