Standing on the cusp of his India debut, young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be allowed to settle down, and he should not be burdened with expectations, cautioned former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on Sunday. The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi became the youngest ever to be featured in the Indian cricket team when he was picked in the T20 squads for away assignments in Ireland and England, followed by the Asian Games in Japan. “I think we should let him be, he's just 15-year-old and I don't think he'll bother too much about pressure and that's what we get to see him in the IPL,” Ganguly told PTI in an exclusive interaction during the launch of Kabuni. The former BCCI president said conditions in the UK will be a lot different from what Sooryavanshi encountered in the IPL, and he will be challenged to adapt his game.

“Obviously, playing for India is different and he will be touring where the wickets will be a little different,” Ganguly said.

“It will seam and there will be a bit more bounce and a bit more movement with the new ball, so the game is a bit different, but I think he's got enormous talent,” he added.

“… so just let him be, don't expect the world from him straightaway. Just allow him to settle down because you know he's got a lot of talent like many others in India,” Ganguly said.

Meanwhile, former South Africa batter AB de Villiers did not read much into Sooryavanshi's lack of experience and said he has “broken down the door” for national team selection.

“It is easy to say that he is still too young or he is not ready or (needs to) go for more experience,” de Villiers said.

“… but he has broken down the door (for selection) and he deserves his place in the Indian T20 team so I am happy for him,” he added.

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