The second edition of Legends League Cricket is witnessing some greats of the game squaring off against one another, and the competition has been really intense with everyone putting their best foot forward. However, on Sunday, things went a bit too far as Bhilwara Kings' all-rounder Yusuf Pathan and India Capitals' pacer Mitchell Johnson had an ugly mid-pitch altercation during the match.

The video of the incident is now going viral on social media. Pathan and Johnson first engaged in a heated war of words and both of them almost collided. Johnson then pushed Yusuf and the umpires had to intervene to separate the two.

#ICYMI: Things got really heated in @llct20 between Yusuf Pathan and Mitchell Johnson. pic.twitter.com/4EnwxlOg5P — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 2, 2022

Former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor and West Indies star Ashley Nurse smashed brilliant half-centuries to help India Capitals enter the final of Legends League Cricket after beating Bhilwara Kings by four wickets in a thrilling qualifier at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on Sunday.

Taylor struck a quick-fire 84 off 39 which included nine fours and five massive sixes while Nurse hit an unbeaten 60. His 28-ball brilliant knock was laced with five fours and four sixes as India Capitals chased down the highest target of the season comfortably in the end with three balls to spare.

In a battle between Top-2 teams of the league, table-toppers India Capitals responded well while chasing Bhilwara Kings' total of 226-5. Scoring at a brisk rate, Ross Taylor kept them in the hunt by smashing the quickest fifty of the league in just 20 balls before Sudeep Tyagi dismissed him on 84 with the team still needing 59 runs from 29 balls.

After Taylor's departure, Ashley Nurse kept the challenge alive for India Capitals along with Liam Plunkett as the duo kept the required run rate under control. When eight runs were needed off five deliveries, Nurse not only took his side over the line with back-to-back huge sixes but also completed his half-century in style.