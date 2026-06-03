Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar joined an emotional celebration honouring around 850 underprivileged children who received free paediatric heart surgeries through the 'Gift of Life' initiative led by the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport. The event was held at the Rotary Service Centre on Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai, while the surgeries were conducted at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care. The initiative, spearheaded under the guidance of PP Nitin Mehta, Chairman of the Gift of Life project, has successfully raised nearly Rs 12 crores over the last six years to support life-saving surgeries for children born with congenital heart defects. The total project is worth INR 3.5 crores and aims to gift life to around 250 children through critical heart surgeries and medical support.

During the event, Sunil Gavaskar spent time interacting with the children and their families, sharing heartfelt moments with young survivors whose lives have been transformed through timely medical intervention. The gathering celebrated not only medical success but also the power of compassion and collective humanitarian effort.

Speaking at the event, Sunil Gavaskar said, "Meeting these brave children was truly moving. Their courage, and the selfless work being done by the hospital and Rotary Club, is inspirational. These are the real heroes. It's heartening to see how many lives can be changed with timely action and generosity."

Congenital heart defects are among the most serious health conditions affecting newborns and children. Every year, over two lakh children in India are born with heart defects, and nearly 70,000 require surgery within their first year. However, financial limitations and delayed diagnosis often prevent families from accessing urgent medical care.

PP Nitin Mehta, Chairman of the Gift of Life project at the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport, said, "Every child deserves a healthy heart and a chance to live their dreams. Through the Gift of Life project, we are trying to ensure that no child is denied treatment because of financial hardship. When we see these children smile after surgery, we know we have helped give them a future."

Dr. Prabhatha Rashmi, Senior Consultant and Head of Department of Paediatric Cardiac Surgery at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care, highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. "Congenital heart defects can become life threatening if left untreated. Timely surgeries and proper medical intervention can completely transform a child's quality of life and significantly improve survival rates," she said.

The initiative has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of several Rotary organisations and international partners, including the Rotary Club of Berlin International, Rotary District Berlin, Rotary Club of Delhi South, Rotary District Delhi, Rotary Club of Mumbai Elegant, Rotary Club of Elegant Plus, Rotary Club of Bay View, Rotary Club of Mumbai Coastline, Rotary Club of Ghatkopar East, RC of Fort Wayne, Indiana, USA, and Rotary International through its World Fund support.

The Gift of Life initiative continues to stand as a powerful example of how compassion, collaboration, and commitment can save lives and offer hope to hundreds of families across the country, one heartbeat at a time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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