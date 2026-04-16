Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has made a bold suggestion to save Test cricket amid growing interest in T20 leagues around the world. During a candid chat with former England captain Michael Vaughan, Modi reflected on how One-Day Internationals are no longer relevant in today's market, hinting that a similar fate could eventually befall Test cricket, which he described as the purest form of the game. However, he credited England and Australia for giving Test cricket the respect it deserves, while also highlighting the importance of the Ashes and county cricket.

"I hope Test cricket survives because I love the format. One-Day Internationals are completely irrelevant. It makes no sense, mainly because there is an ever-shorter format in T20 cricket. It's not about the money anymore; it's about whether you can sustain loyalty from the crowd. When you look at the generation growing up now, unfortunately they are not experiencing real Test cricket anywhere except in Australia and England," Lalit Modi told Michael Vaughan on The Overlap Cricket podcast.

Lalit Modi also suggested that Test cricket should be turned into a four-day day-night contest to attract more fans inside the stadiums.

"These are the only two countries that are actually keeping the standard of Test cricket alive because of the Ashes and the English season. The rest of the world's Test cricket is dying. People think I'm crazy to suggest this, but I care about it. I've been saying this since 2007 that Tests should be turned into a four-day game and played day-night because people today don't have the luxury to spend four days sitting in the sun. Those were the good old days, when there was one television channel and Test cricket was rare. Now, with media so easily accessible, every match around the world is available at the click of a button," he added.

Lalit Modi also proposed an IPL-like model for Test cricket, saying that privatisation of the format would attract more youngsters, whom he described as the future of Test cricket.

"I'll say something controversial - the only way Test cricket can survive is if IPL teams own Test teams. I might get shot for saying this, but it's the first time I'm saying it publicly. You have the youngsters and, more importantly, the loyalty factor," the 62-year-old said.

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