Drama ensued in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 in a thrilling finish to a match between Washington Freedom (WF) and Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR). In a game that went down to the wire, Washington Freedom required just 1 run off the final ball of the match to win. However, in a dramatic sequence, LAKR captain Jason Holder dropped WF batter Glenn Phillips on the last ball. What made the incident even more astonishing was that Holder made not one, but two slip-ups while trying to hold on to the catch.

Batting first, LAKR - a subsidiary franchise of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - had posted a total of 213 in 20 overs, led by opener Andre Fletcher's stunning century. Fletcher became the first person in the history of Los Angeles Knight Riders to slam a ton.

However, significant contributions from Mitchell Owen (43 off 16), Glenn Maxwell (42 off 23) and Glenn Phillips (33 off 23) had kept Washington in the hunt for victory.

Watch: Jason Holder drops a sitter on the last ball!

Absolute scenes off the last ball in the MLC



Washington need one to win. Glenn Phillips is on strike, with Andre Russell bowling.



And then... pic.twitter.com/pdjcUWODsU — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) June 27, 2025

With seven runs needed in the final over, star all-rounder Andre Russell had bowled an excellent first five balls, meaning that 1 run was still left to get on the final ball. Russell bowled a tricky low full toss at Phillips, and his shot was heading straight to the fielder at mid-on.

However, LAKR captain Jason Holder made a blunder, fielding at mid-on. Holder failed to grab the catch on the first attempt, instead deflecting it into the air again. The 6'7"-tall West Indian then nearly caught it one-handed on the second try, but couldn't get a firm enough grasp and the ball bobbled out. Phillips managed to take a single and Washington won the match.

Had Holder held on, the match would've been set for more drama as it would've entered a Super Over.

Russell appeared to have already crashed to the ground in disappointment when Holder fumbled the first chance, and seemingly missed the drama of the second attempt.

Young Australian opener Mitchell Owen was named the Player of the Match for his 16-ball 43.

Fans on the internet were left in disbelief at the chaos and frenzy of the moment.

The chaos here is A+ https://t.co/yPKQGvzeST — Ricky Mangidis (@rickm18) June 27, 2025

The defeat meant that Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) have just one win from their first six matches. It has left them second-from-bottom in the MLC 2025 league table. However, with four matches remaining, LAKR still have the chance to squeeze into the playoff spots.