Kyle Jamieson took three wickets as New Zealand pressed for a series-levelling win, despite another landmark day for Joe Root, after leaving England with a record-breaking run-chase at the Oval. England were 182-5 at stumps on Saturday's fourth day of the second Test, needing a further 281 runs to reach a mammoth target of 463. The highest winning fourth-innings total in 149 years of Test cricket is the West Indies' 418-7 against Australia at St John's in 2003.

But stand-in England skipper Root, in charge after captain Ben Stokes was dropped for breaking a team curfew following the hosts' win in the first Test at Lord's, was 75 not out, having joined India's Sachin Tendulkar as just the second batsman to score 14,000 Test runs.

Not for the first time in his 165-Test career, however, Root came in with England deep in trouble -- they were 13-2 after towering fast bowler Jamieson struck twice in five balls.

Root and Harry Brook (58) kept New Zealand at bay before Matt Henry ended the Yorkshire duo's entertaining stand of 97.

Jamieson returned to have James Rew, one of three England debutants at the Oval, lbw on review shortly before stumps as he ended the day with fine figures of 3-37 in 14 overs.

'Stay ruthless'

"It's nice to have them five down rather than four and it sets us up for tomorrow (Sunday)," Jamieson told Sky Sports after stumps. "We have been pretty good for the most part as a bowling unit, which is what is needed on this wicket. We have to stay ruthless."

England's situation was tailor-made for the kind of counter-attacking innings associated with Stokes, who made 95 for county side Durham on Saturday and will reportedly return for next week's series finale in Nottingham.

Root will have debutant Jordan Cox for company at the start of Sunday's play, with only a long tail to come as England try to stop New Zealand from levelling this three-Test contest.

The fourth over of England's chase saw Emilio Gay (11) clip Jamieson to midwicket and four balls later the paceman had No.3 Jacob Bethell plumb lbw for a duck.

Root, the England captain before Stokes took over four years ago, needed just two runs to join Tendulkar in an exclusive club and a quick single off Henry took him to the milestone.

The retired Tendulkar's 15,921 runs from 200 Tests could be Root's next target.

Ben Duckett, meanwhile tried to hook a Will O'Rourke delivery way above his head and holed out to short midwicket, with England's top three managing a mere 20 runs between them.

New batsman Brook, showed better judgement in what to hit, with England needing to attack to have any chance of victory.

He lofted Nathan Smith for a superb legside six and went down the pitch to drive Jamieson for four during a 33-ball 50 featuring 10 fours and a six.

Brook, however, only managed seven more runs from his next 21 deliveries as the Black Caps regained control, and he eventually edged Henry, who took five wickets in England's first innings, to slip.

Root, who overturned being given out lbw on 44, went to his 50 by elegantly guiding Jamieson to the third man rope for an eighth four in 81 balls faced.

Earlier, New Zealand were dismissed for 362 in their second innings after resuming on 252-3.

Henry Nicholls, in for retired New Zealand great Kane Williamson, added just two runs to his overnight 119, but Daryl Mitchell kept the runs coming with 68 after being dropped off Saturday's first ball.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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