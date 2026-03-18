India wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav married his childhood friend, Vanshika Chadha, in an intimate ceremony in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, on March 14. A grand reception followed on Tuesday at The Centrum in Lucknow, where several prominent names from the cricketing world and political circles were in attendance. Numerous videos from the event went viral on social media, giving fans plenty of heartwarming moments. One such clip showed veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba blessing the newlywed couple on stage.

In the viral video, Jadeja and Rivaba are seen dressed elegantly as they present the couple with a bouquet of flowers. Upon their arrival on stage, Kuldeep touches their feet and receives blessings from both.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba Jadeja attended the wedding reception of cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chaddha at Hotel The Centrum pic.twitter.com/1vYBBWkaWp — IANS (@ians_india) March 17, 2026

Kuldeep Yadav touched the feet of Rivaba and Ravindra Jadeja.



The way Rivaba blessed Kuldeep was heartwarming pic.twitter.com/FGwsl6nH1r — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) March 18, 2026

The reception was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, India head coach Gautam Gambhir, and Kuldeep's teammates Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and former opener Shikhar Dhawan, among other dignitaries.

Shikhar Dhawan, in a post on Instagram, shared pictures from the reception and congratulated the couple.

"Congratulations to the beautiful couple @kuldeep_18 & Vanshika. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness," his caption read.

Kuldeep-who has represented India in 17 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 54 T20Is-arrived at the venue in a vintage Rolls-Royce alongside Vanshika. He wore a classic black suit, while the bride opted for a cream-coloured saree.

Other notable attendees included BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, and state minister A. K. Sharma.

The evening, set against the soft strains of classical music, brought together leading personalities from various fields in a warm and celebratory atmosphere.

(With PTI Inputs)