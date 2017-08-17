 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

KL Rahul Highlights The Funny Side Of Dressing Room Talk, Says Seniors 'Abuse' Him

Updated: 17 August 2017 19:46 IST

The opener was being interviewed by Cheteshwar Pujara.

KL Rahul Highlights The Funny Side Of Dressing Room Talk, Says Seniors 'Abuse' Him
KL Rahul broke into the top-10 at 9th in the latest ICC Test rankings © BCCI Twitter

KL Rahul missed the opening match of the three-Test series against Sri Lanka due to viral fever but India's regular opener made a solid comeback in the remaining two Tests. The Karnataka batsman scored 142 runs in two Tests at an average of 71.00, with two half-centuries. In a video interview with his senior Cheteshwar Pujara, Rahul opened up on the dressing room talk, visiting the National Cricket Academy and also said he sometimes has to face banter from his seniors.

"Whenever I visit NCA nowadays, I see only one footprint and that is of KL Rahul. So, tell me about that, bro. Has this transitioned all about that?" Pujara asked Rahul in a video interview on bcci.tv.

In reply, Rahul said: "Don't ask me, Puj. I don't like going to the NCA for rehab. It's been a tough time going to NCA. I mean, I enjoy going there for training and for practice, and not for rehab. Unfortunately, I've had a lot of injuries on the way and I think I hold you equally responsible for my injuries because you don't share the short-leg duties with me now. You are abusing the youngster".

Pujari cuts off the conversation and put another question in front of Rahul.

"No, No, No. I'm going to interrupt him here. He has improved as a short-leg fielder and is one of the best in the Indian team," Pujara asked.

"I'm still learning and getting better at my short-leg skills but Pujara is the legend of short-leg. Every time he is at that position, he makes a wicket happen. The ball just seems to find him, so I've been putting pressure on him to be there all day and take the responsibility and take one for the team," Rahul replied.

Pujara also shared a moment when Murali Vijay and Rahul termed him as the 'best'.

"One person who will agree with him is Murali Vijay. Both of them have ganged up on me. They say that I'm the best but I feel Rahul has improved a lot," Pujara said.

In reply, Rahul laughed and said: "This is clear indication that the senior-junior thing is still happening in the dressing room. The seniors are abusing youngsters like me."

Rahul broke into the top-10 at 9th in the latest ICC Test rankings after India's clean-sweep of Sri Lanka in a three-match series.

Topics : India Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Kannaur Lokesh Rahul Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rahul missed the opening match of the three-Test series against Sri Lanka
  • The Karnataka batsman scored 142 runs in two Tests at an average of 71.00
  • India beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in the Test series
Related Articles
Calm And Composed Cheteshwar Pujara Learning The 'Art Of Sledging'
Calm And Composed Cheteshwar Pujara Learning The 'Art Of Sledging'
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Dubs Cheteshwar Pujara Best Test Batsman Of India
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Dubs Cheteshwar Pujara Best Test Batsman Of India
India vs Sri Lanka: Ajinkya Rahane Labels Century In 2nd Test As One Of His Best
India vs Sri Lanka: Ajinkya Rahane Labels Century In 2nd Test As One Of His Best
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.